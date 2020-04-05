Iran: Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,603

Iran reported 151 more deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 3,603, a health official said.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that 2,483 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 58,226, according to Iran’s state TV.

Jahanpour said 22,011 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 4,057 patients are in critical condition.

A senior Iranian health official said the greater Tehran area may face a coronavirus resurgence after many residents flouted advisories to stay home, crowding streets and causing traffic jams across the city as the country’s New Year holidays ended on Saturday.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University shows, as of yesterday, worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,700 deaths. More than 247,000 people have recovered.

