Bronze Age cemetery discovered in West Bank village

A Bronze Age cemetery has been discovered in the occupied West Bank village of Hindaza near Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced.

A statement from the ministry explained that a local resident found the site while he was digging foundations for his home.

When the homeowner contacted the Bethlehem Department of Antiquities, staff went to the site immediately.

Excavations confirmed that it is the location of a cemetery that dates back 3,200 years to the Bronze Age.

Archaeologists conducted an extensive search of the site to identify and examine the materials that were found. Priceless bronze and copper objects have been unearthed.

The ministry stressed the importance of preserving the site for further investigation. It is hoped that further work will shed fresh light on the health, food and life expectancy of the people of that era.

