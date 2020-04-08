UNRWA: Palestinian refugees from Syria in Lebanon down by 25,377

Palestinian refugees from Syria living in Lebanon decreased to almost 27,700 in February, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced yesterday.

In 2013, Palestinian refugees from Syria in Lebanon amounted to 84,000 people, according to official data, but it decreased to 53,077 on 11 April 2014.

“The large and gradual decrease in the number of Palestinian refugees is attributed to the laws that the Lebanese government has adopted against the Syrian Palestinians, including lack of employment and residency opportunities, prompting hundreds of families to migrate despite the high risks involved,” UNRWA said.

Lebanon hosts 475,075 Palestinian refugees across 12 camps, according to an URNWA report from 1 January 2019.

Palestinians in Lebanon, who are banned from working in several industries, are unable to find jobs and have been left with no money to buy food.

