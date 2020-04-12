Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474

April 12, 2020 at 12:58 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iran, Middle East, News
Fire brigade crew and Iran’s Basij paramilitary forces, wearing protective suits, carry out disinfection works at streets as part of precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Tehran, Iran on April 3, 2020 [Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency]
Fire brigade crew and Iran's Basij paramilitary forces, wearing protective suits, carry out disinfection works at streets as part of precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Tehran, Iran on April 3, 2020 [Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency]
Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday, according to a report by Reuters.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Ten thousand graves have been dug in a new section of the sprawling Behesht-e Zahra cemetery south of Tehran to deal with coronavirus deaths, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that restrictions on travel between cities within each province in Iran have been lifted, according to the official presidency website.

Restrictions on travel between provinces will be lifted on April 20, he said

