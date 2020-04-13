Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Former Israeli chief rabbi dies after contracting coronavirus

April 13, 2020 at 10:13 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, former Israeli chief rabbi [Youtube]
Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, former Israeli chief rabbi [Youtube]
 April 13, 2020 at 10:13 am

A former Israeli chief rabbi has died after contracting the coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, in what is the country’s highest-profile death from the pandemic.

Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who served from 1993 to 2003 as the state’s top chaplain for Sephardim, or Jews of Middle Eastern and North African descent, succumbed late on Sunday to complications from the respiratory virus in a Jerusalem hospital, aged 79, Israeli media said.

“Tragically, Rabbi Bakshi-Doron contracted the coronavirus and doctors’ efforts to save him did not succeed,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

As of Sunday, Israel had reported 11,145 cases of the coronavirus and 103 deaths.

READ: On Good Friday, Jerusalem archbishop urges prayer for the suffering and dying

Categories
CoronavirusIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments