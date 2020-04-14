Iran reports drop in number of new cases of COVID-19

The Iranian Ministry of Health yesterday revealed 1,617 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours; a sharp decline from previous daily records, Russia Today reported.

The ministry added in a statement that it had conducted 257,427 tests for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in the Islamic Republic.

The new figures bring the total number of infections in Iran to 73,303 cases including 4,858 deaths.

Iran continues to be the worst-coronavirus hit country in the Middle East. There have now been over 1.9 million COVID-19 cases around the world including over 120,000 deaths. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the medical outbreak a pandemic.

