6 Palestinians arrested in Gaza for ‘normalising’ relations with Israel

Six Palestinians have been arrested on charges of “treason” and “normalisation of relations with Israel” in the Gaza Strip for holding video conferences with Israeli activists.

The Palestinians were members of the Gaza Youth Committee which was founded and headed by 36-year-old Rami Aman, who was arrested on Thursday last week for holding a two-hour video conference call with Israeli activists, according to the Ministry of Interior. More details have emerged of the incident, however, with five of his fellow committee members having also been arrested for participating in the call via Zoom.

In the two-hour call, the activists on both sides discussed their daily lives, their similarities and differences, and reportedly expressed their hopes for improved political leadership for Israelis and Palestinians.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Iyad Al-Bazm said: “Rami Aman and his group are under surveillance all the time by the security services. Unfortunately, Rami tried to carry out activities that violate the law and the culture and customs of our people.”

