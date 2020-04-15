Spain condemns Syria regime's use of chemical weapons

Spain’s Foreign Ministry yesterday strongly condemned the Syrian regime’s use of chemical attacks on civilians in 2017.

In an official statement, the ministry criticised what it described as the “use of chemical weapons on civilians”, calling on the international community to “hold the Assad regime accountable”.

The ministry’s remarks came following a recent report by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which accused the Syrian Air Force led by incumbent President Bashar Al-Assad of “carrying out prohibited chemical attacks on the Ltamenah town in Syria’s northwestern province of Hama in March 2017.”

READ: Syria condemns OPCW accusations of using chemical weapons in 2017 attack

The OPCW report, which was released on 8 April, held the Syrian army accountable for “using prohibited chemical weapons during its attacks on Ltamenah.” The report was put together by an investigative team which the OPCW formed in 2018.

The report said that there were no fatalities from the attacks, but it noted that the chemical attacks had left almost 100 injured and destroyed agricultural fields.