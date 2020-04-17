War in Libya continues despite UN calls to stop armed clashes

The war in Libya continues despite multiple calls by the United Nations (UN) and international humanitarian organisations to stop armed clashes, at least temporarily, to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

After last Monday’s attack, the water supplies were cut off in Tripoli and neighbouring towns, leaving more than two million people to suffer thirst and poor hygiene. Thus, fierce battles are currently taking place west of the Libyan capital.

The internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, led by Fayez Al-Sarraj, receives support mainly from Qatar and Turkey.

On the other side, the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar took control of eastern Libya along with the main coastal city of Benghazi.

Haftar, who holds US citizenship, was known to have very close ties with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) when he was exiled from Libya during the reign of Muammar Gaddafi.

No wonder then, that Haftar is supported by US President Trump’s administration, which is ostensibly supporting international peace efforts, but secretly encouraging the Libyan general’s military campaign.

Haftar is also receiving support from US allies in the Middle East, especially Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and Israel to a lesser extent.