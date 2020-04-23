Sudan urges global support to combat COVID-19

The Sudanese Health Minister Akram Ali Altoum yesterday appealed to countries that produce personal protective equipment for medical staff to provide some to help with its fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Sudan News Agency quoted the minister as saying that medical and health personnel in the country work under difficult conditions including a lack of protective gear and the medicines needed to carry out their duty.

Altoum urged countries that produce protective gear for medical personnel to provide Sudan with them, explaining that Khartoum has not reached the required production capacity for medical clothing equipment or medicines.

On Tuesday, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) warned that 13 hospitals in the country were about to shut down due to the absence of equipment including protection gear.

Sudan has reported 107 cases of coronavirus; including 12 deaths.

