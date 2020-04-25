Israel Labour to join government with two ministries

On Friday leader of Israeli Blue and White Party Benny Gantz and Labour Chief Amir Peretz signed a coalition deal with Labour, Israeli media reported.

According to the agreement, Peretz is to serve as economy and industry minister in the new coalition government and Labour MK Itzik Shmuli is to become the welfare minister, the Times of Israel reported.

In addition, Peretz is to be member of the security cabinet and Shmuli will be a member of the ministerial committee for legislation.

Participation of the Labour Party in the Israeli government is the first time since 2013. However, the Labour member Merav Michaeli refused to join the coalition.

Michaeli described Labour’s participation in the government as a “final suicide” according to an article she wrote in Haaretz.

In 2015, Labour had 19 seats, in the April 2019 elections the party had six seats. In the September 2019 elections, only five seats, and only three in the last elections.