PLO calls for immediate release of prisoner with Covid-19

PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat called on Sunday for the Israeli occupation authorities to release without delay a Palestinian prisoner who has tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19, Wafa News Agency has reported.,

Erekat tweeted that the continued detention of Mohammad Hassan by the Israelis is a blatant violation of their “obligations” under international humanitarian law. “We hold Israel fully responsible for his life and demand his immediate release,” he added.

Over 15,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Israel. Palestinian leaders have called repeatedly for the release of prisoners held by the occupation state to save their lives and help to curb the spread of the pandemic in the overcrowded prisons.

Over 5,000 Palestinian and Arab prisoners are being held by Israel. Most are in prison for defending their homeland with their legitimate resistance to the Israeli occupation.

