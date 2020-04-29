Netanyahu’s son in online rant for ‘free, democratic and Christian’ Europe 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin’s Netanyahu’s son Yair called for the return of a “free, democratic and Christian” Europe yesterday, in an online rant about a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony held for Memorial Day in the occupation state.

Yair Netanyahu made his comments on Twitter in reply to a post by the European Union’s delegation to Israel which commemorated Memorial Day by acknowledging its participation in the virtual ceremony on Zoom, hosted by the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

“Shame on you for financing a disgrace in the holiest day of the Israeli calendar!” the young Netanyahu stated. “We have one day in a year to remember our fallen soldiers! And you destroy it with a ‘memorial’ to Palestinian terrorists!”

He went further by alleging that the “EU is an enemy of Israel, and an enemy to all European Christian countries! Schengen zone is dead and soon your evil globalist organisation will be too, and Europe will return to be free, democratic and Christian!”

Shame on you for financing a disgrace in the holiest day of the Israeli calendar! We have one day in a year to remember our fallen soldiers! And you destroy it with a ״memorial״ to Palestinian terrorists! EU is an enemy of Israel, and an enemy to all European Christian >>> — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 28, 2020

His condemnation of the EU and its Schengen Area border control scheme echoes the right-wing mindset of many nationalist parties throughout Europe, which call regularly for the end of the economic and political bloc while claiming that it weakens Europe in the face of external influences.

This is not the first time that 28-year-old Netanyahu – who lives with his parents at the official Prime Minister’s residence – has made controversial statements online. In 2018, he was banned by Facebook after making genocidal anti-Muslim statements, and in September last year he accused the former US envoy to Israel of wanting to destroy the “Jewish state”. Three months later he called for all British diplomats to be kicked out of Israel for referring to Palestinians as “occupied”, and only two weeks ago he expressed hopes for all elderly left-wing voters in Israel to be killed by the coronavirus pandemic.

His extreme right-wing rhetoric and apparent passion for a more militant Christianity has previously prompted responses from world leaders. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned his father, Benjamin Netanyahu, to bring his son into line after he referred to Istanbul as “Constantinople” and – ironically for a Zionist – said that Turkey is occupying the former seat of the Byzantine Empire.