Ethiopia signs deal to build new dam

May 9, 2020
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on 26 December 2019. - The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a 145-metre-high, 1.8-kilometre-long concrete colossus is set to become the largest hydropower plant in Africa. Across Ethiopia, poor farmers and rich businessmen alike eagerly await the more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity officials say it will ultimately provide. Yet as thousands of workers toil day and night to finish the project, Ethiopian negotiators remain locked in talks over how the dam will affect downstream neighbours, principally Egypt. [EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images]
Ethiopia has signed a deal to build a new dam along with other works for 2.5 billion Ethiopian birr ($76 million), The New Khalij reported on Friday.

The Ethiopian Irrigation Development Commission has awarded the construction of irrigation facilities to three contractors: Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation, Sur Construction plc, and Afar Water Works Construction Enterprise.

The Kaza dam and irrigation development facility will be built in the Tigray region, according to Ethiopian local media.

The new dam is expected to be constructed within four years with a 57-metre height and a length of 2.54 kilometres.

It has the capacity to develop 10,000 hectares of land and will benefit more than 20,000 farmers.

