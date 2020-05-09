Ethiopia signs deal to build new dam

Ethiopia has signed a deal to build a new dam along with other works for 2.5 billion Ethiopian birr ($76 million), The New Khalij reported on Friday.

The Ethiopian Irrigation Development Commission has awarded the construction of irrigation facilities to three contractors: Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation, Sur Construction plc, and Afar Water Works Construction Enterprise.

The Kaza dam and irrigation development facility will be built in the Tigray region, according to Ethiopian local media.

The new dam is expected to be constructed within four years with a 57-metre height and a length of 2.54 kilometres.

It has the capacity to develop 10,000 hectares of land and will benefit more than 20,000 farmers.

