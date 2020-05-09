Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PLO ready to cancel all agreements with Israel if annexation plan proceeds

May 9, 2020 at 1:50 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a press conference on Trump's so called peace plan in Ramallah, West Bank on 28 January 2020 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a press conference on Trump's so called peace plan in Ramallah, West Bank on 28 January 2020 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 May 9, 2020 at 1:50 pm

The PLO Executive Committee pledged on Thursday to immediately cancel all agreements with Israel should the latter proceed with implementing the annexation plan, Wafa News Agency reported.

Deal of the century, embassy relocation, and the Golan Heights - Israel surely can't believe their luck? - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Deal of the century, embassy relocation, and the Golan Heights – Israel surely can’t believe their luck? – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

The committee confirmed that if the Israeli government annexes any parts of the West Bank, it would immediately implement the National and Central Council’s decision to cancel all agreements with Israel.

This came during a meeting chaired by PLO, Palestinian Authority and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas held in Ramallah.

During the meeting, Abbas stressed his “serious and unequivocal” message to the international community.

Meanwhile, the committee called on donor countries to bridge the budget deficit of the United Nations (UN) agency responsible for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), so that it will be able to assume its responsibilities towards all Palestinian refugees at home and in the diaspora.

READ: UN chief warns that Israel’s annexation of West Bank areas will destroy two-state solution

At the same time, the PLO rejected US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman’s statements urging the new Israeli government to expedite the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian leadership has condemned the US deal of the century which aims to strengthen the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, as well as reinforcing Israel’s colonialism and apartheid regime.

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments