Russia official: Terrorists are intensifying activities in Middle East, especially Syria, Iraq

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov stated that terrorists are intensifying their activities in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq, taking advantage of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and that the idle cells of terrorist groups have not disappeared from European countries, despite imposed social distancing and the absence of large crowds.

“What is particularly worrying in this regard is the situation in several African regions, although I cannot say that the terrorist threat in other countries has become weak,” explained Syromolotov in an interview with Sputnik published on Friday, adding that “the situation in a number of regions of the world can only cause concern.” The Russian deputy foreign minister continued: “For example, terrorist groups seek to gain ‘points’ taking advantage of the pandemic, by intensifying their activities in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Iraq.”

“In light of the conditions of the imposed social distancing system in Europe due to the spread of the corona pandemic, the threat has not disappeared there either, despite the absence of large concentrations of people,” according to Syromolotov, who pointed out that “the idle cells of international terrorist groups in these countries have not disappeared.”

The deputy minister of foreign affairs concluded: “We hope that amid the spread of the coronavirus, the international community will not lose its cohesion and firmness in the joint war against terrorism.”

