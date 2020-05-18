Algeria dismisses suggestion for nationwide curfew during Eid

Algeria’s Supreme Security Council announced on Saturday that it would continue an “existing nationwide partial curfew”, which has been imposed by the government to curb the novel coronavirus, during the upcoming Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

In its weekly meeting, the council said would not impose a “comprehensive nationwide curfew” during the Muslim holiday as recently proposed by the country’s Coronavirus Monitoring and Follow-up Committee.

The meeting was reported to have been chaired by the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Abdulaziz Jarad, the army chief Said Chengriha and other government officials.

During the meeting, Tebboune stressed that the government’s measures had proven “effective”, adding that it would be maintained until “the end of the holy Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr holiday”.

So far, there are a total of 7,019 infected people in Algeria including 548 of whom have died.

