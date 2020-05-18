PA to pay prisoners, martyrs’ salaries without banks

Palestinian Authority (PA) is preparing to pay salaries to the families of Palestinian prisoners and martyrs directly without banks in order to avoid Israeli restrictions, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The London-based newspaper said that remarks of PA officials about the issue revealed that they are planning to pay the salaries directly to the beneficiaries in order to stop banks coming under Israeli sanctions.

Last week, a number of Palestinian banks closed the accounts of Palestinian prisoners and the families of martyrs after they were threatened by the Israeli occupation.

Sources reported by Al-Quds Al-Arabi said that this payment method would be in operation next month in order to avoid payment interruptions.

The newspaper also reported that the PA had asked banks not to close the accounts and asked Israel at the same time not to impose sanction on banks at this time, noting that negotiations on this issue are still underway.

