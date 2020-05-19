Sudan, Ethiopia discuss border issues

Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced that a high-level official delegation was discussing border issues with Ethiopian officials in the latter’s capital city of Addis Ababa.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the delegation arrived on Friday, adding that it was led by the Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omar Bashir Manis. The delegation also included the Foreign Affairs Minister Asma Mohamed Abdulla, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omar Qamar Al-Din among others.

The statement pointed out that the visit was aiming at “strengthening the existing mutual relations between the two countries, including overcoming border challenges.”

“The delegation held a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, during which they discussed mutual ties,” the statement read. It added that the visit was concluded yesterday.

READ: Ethiopia escalates Renaissance Dam crisis with decision not to notify Sudan and Egypt about start of dam’s filling