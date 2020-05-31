Portuguese / Spanish / English

Row between Sudan, Ethiopia erupts over border clashes

May 31, 2020
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on 26 December 2019. - The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a 145-metre-high, 1.8-kilometre-long concrete colossus is set to become the largest hydropower plant in Africa. Across Ethiopia, poor farmers and rich businessmen alike eagerly await the more than 6,000 megawatts of electricity officials say it will ultimately provide. Yet as thousands of workers toil day and night to finish the project, Ethiopian negotiators remain locked in talks over how the dam will affect downstream neighbours, principally Egypt. [EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images]
A general view of the Blue Nile river as it passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on 26 December 2019 [EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP/Getty Images]
A diplomatic row erupted Saturday between Sudan and Ethiopia after clashes between their armies along the common border, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said it summoned the top Ethiopian diplomatic.

“Sudanese foreign ministry has summoned the Ethiopian charge d’Affaires in Khartoum today to protest the aggression of the Ethiopian militias that is backed by the Ethiopian army.

The matter led to the killing of number of Sudanese military personnel and citizens, including a child,” it said in a statement.

The statement condemned the attack that comes at a time when preparation are underway for holding a second round of a joint committee of border demarcation between the two nations. Sudan accused the Ethiopian army Thursday of attacking Sudanese territories in Gadaref state in Eastern Sudan and killing at least three people.

