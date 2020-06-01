Leading Yemen MP dies of coronavirus in Sudan

Dr Saleh Al-Sanabani, a prominent Yemeni MP and representative of Al-Islah Party in parliament, died of the coronavirus yesterday morning in Sudan, Yemeni sources reported.

The informed sources said Al-Sanabani died at the age of 63 in Khartoum after he contracted the coronavirus.

“The parliament lost one of its noble and good men who was an example of honesty, determination and productivity for the homeland,” a letter of condolence issued by Yemen’s Parliament said.

Al-Islah Party said in a statement: “He was one of Yemen’s best men, a prominent scholar and an effective social figure.”

Al-Sanabani was one of millions of Yemenis who were displaced by the Houthis when they occupied Sanaa in late 2014, the party explained. The Houthis later issued a death sentence against him in absentia and expropriated his properties.

In the start of March, the Houthis raided his home in Sanaa, inspected it, damaged much of its contents and ordered security officers to leave it.

