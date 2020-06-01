Saudi raises customs of 3,000 commodities

Saudi authorities have announced an increase in the customs levied on about 3,000 goods, local media reported.

On Saturday, the state-run Saudi Customs released a list of all the goods for which tariffs were to be increased, adding that the increases ranged from 3-25 per cent.

The list included imposing seven per cent customs charges on mutton and goat meat and a six per cent increase on all fish products, up from three per cent. Customs for other animal meat and fresh chilled and frozen birds rose from 20 to 25 per cent.

Authority also imposed ten per cent tariffs on all dairy products and drinks and their derivatives, up from five per cent previously.

The statement pointed out that the decision would go into effect on 10 June.

Local sources have said that the tariff increase was in addition to a “15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)” that was imposed recently by Riyadh.

