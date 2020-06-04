Algeria: Army’s military doctrine to be updated

Major General Said Chengriha, senior official in the Algerian People’s National Army, on Wednesday voiced his appreciation of the inclusions in the draft amendment of the constitution under discussion, signalling a major shift in the Algerian military’s doctrine.

The draft states the constitutionality of Algeria’s participation in peacekeeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations, and the possibility of intervening militarily in the region to restore peace within the framework of bilateral agreements with the countries concerned.

In a speech on the occasion of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence, General Chengriha expressed: “We highly value what was stated in this draft, regarding the constitutionality of the National Army’s intervention outside Algeria and the balance of powers, in addition to individual freedoms and human rights.”

Chengriha stressed that presenting the draft constitution to parliament for discussion: “Is conclusive evidence of the authorities’ goodwill, aiming at achieving the desired national consensus in drafting the country’s supreme legislation, namely the constitution.”

