Israel: Arab MK tests positive for coronavirus

Sami Abu Shehadeh, a member of the National Democratic Assembly in the Joint List, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus last night, but said he is feeling well, reported Arab News.

The 120-seat Knesset said non-essential staff have been asked to stay home and all of yesterday’s committee meetings were postponed “pending an investigation of the ramifications” of lawmaker Abu Shahadeh having contracted the coronavirus.

Only two days ago, Abu Shahadeh, a resident of Jaffa, entered quarantine after his driver was diagnosed with the virus.

He took to Twitter to ask anyone who has come in close proximity with him recently to isolation immediately as a precautionary measure.

“I ask everyone to follow the instructions of the Health Ministry. We must all internalise that the campaign is not over yet,” he wrote.

“The virus is still among us and a return to so-called routine helps the virus spread with greater magnitude and speed.”

Abu Shahadeh’s announcement came amid a sharp increase in new cases of the virus in recent days in Israel. Local media reported today that as many as 51 schools have closed their doors again over fresh outbreaks after more than 260 pupils and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Israel, which has a population of nine million, has reported 17,343 coronavirus cases and 290 deaths.