Israel: Highest daily spike in virus cases since May 1

Israel on Tuesday recorded its highest number of coronavirus infections in a single day since the beginning of May with 116, raising its total to 17,285, according to health officials, reports Anadolu Agency.

It registered five new fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 290.

A total of 31 patients remain in critical condition while 14,940 have recovered from the virus.

Daily numbers of coronavirus cases show an upward trend in recent days after authorities took measures to ease restrictions.

The pandemic has claimed more than 377,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December.

More than 6.3 million cases have been reported worldwide and excess of 2.7 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.