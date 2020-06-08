Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey’s wall along Iran border almost complete

June 8, 2020 at 4:38 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Turkey
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos (not seen) hold a joint press conference on the issue of migration before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey on October 03, 2019 [Güven Yılmaz - Anadolu Agency]
 June 8, 2020 at 4:38 pm

Turkey plans to complete the construction of its border wall with Iran by the end of this year to stop the infiltration of “terrorists” into the country, have almost been realised.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who reportedly inspected the construction works in the border area, told Anadolu Agency that the wall is 75 per cent complete.

Soylu added that the wall is being established for Turkey’s security.

He added that every military operation carried out by Turkey in northern Iraq to tighten the screws on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, pushed them from Turkey’s southeastern border area to its eastern border.

He also said that there are around 100 “terrorists” in Iran’s Dambat, near Turkey, which “constitutes a real danger.”

The PKK, a militant group that is fighting for the autonomy of Turkey’s southeast, is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the United States and the European Union.

