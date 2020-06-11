Saudi thanks UK for military, defence support

Saudi Arabia expressed its gratitude to the British government for the support provided by London to Riyadh in the defence field.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Saudi Deputy Defence Minister, Khalid Bin Salman, said he had spoken to British Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace. “I discussed the bilateral defense and military cooperation between our two countries and ways of strengthening it within the framework our historic relations.”

Prince Khalid added that he extended his thanks to the British government on behalf of the Saudi leadership for “sending military forces and defence systems to the Kingdom in order to achieve strategic partnership, maintain regional security and confront possible threats to the interests of our two friendly countries.”

