Arab League: ‘GNA is legitimate, its agreements with Turkey are legal’

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Ambassador Hossam Zaki described the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) as “legitimate” and the agreements in force between Ankara and Tripoli as “legal”.

Ankara supports the internationally-recognised GNA in the face of General Khalifa Haftar’s militias, backed by Arab and European countries, which the government forces have been fighting for years, for legitimacy and power in the oil-rich country.

Zaki shared in an interview with an Egyptian television channel on Wednesday evening, that the GNA is legitimate in line with the Skhirat Agreement, of which Egypt was also a part.

According to Zaki, it is the: “Accredited government for the Arab League, the African Union and the United Nations,” adding that the agreements signed between the GNA and Turkey are also valid.

The Libyan army, which is affiliated with the GNA, succeeded in liberating the capital of Tripoli, and the cities of Tarhuna and Bani Walid (180 kilometres southeast of Tripoli).

Last week, GNA forces launched Operation Path of Victory to liberate the cities and towns of eastern and central Libya, most importantly, Sirte and Al-Jafra.

Zaki explained that: “The Arab League is discussing now how the parties to the Libyan conflict can summon their political will, and try to sit at the negotiating table to discuss the future of this country.”

He added that the Arab League: “Is aware of the difficulties ahead. The political will, if not absent, is at a minimum on both sides.”