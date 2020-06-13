Document might lead to freedom of Saudi student imprisoned in US

A new document was revealed on Thursday by a Saudi lawyer which could lead to the freedom of a Saudi student held in a US prison, over claims of possessing weapons of mass destruction since 2011.

Saudi lawyer Saud Bin Qaweed posted the document in English beside a copy translated in Arabic on Twitter.

He wrote: “Following the detention of Khaled Al-Dossari by the American authorities, the FBI sent the material to the chemical lab and this was the shocking result. This document was hidden and was not sent to the court. Thanks to Allah, we obtained it.”

The document reads: “Regarding the Khaled Al-Dossari investigation, the chemicals sent to our laboratory were received and reviewed. After the analysis, it was identified that the materials were not mixed and their proportions are not enough to make explosive material.”