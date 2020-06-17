Tunisia’s Ghannouchi to head official visit to Kuwait

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi on Monday received an official invitation from his Kuwaiti counterpart, Marzouq Al-Ghanim, to visit Kuwait as the head of a parliamentary delegation, with the aim of “strengthening bilateral parliamentary ties and exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.”

This came during a meeting held between Ghannouchi and Kuwait’s Ambassador in Tunis, Ali Ahmad Al–Dhafiri, in the presence of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tarak Ftiti, at the Bardo Palace.

A statement posted on Ghannouchi’s official Facebook page said that the two officials discussed the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on commercial exchanges between the two countries, global relations and international air traffic.

The statement also pointed out that Al–Dhafiri praised the Tunisian experience in combating and containing the pandemic, while expressing his appreciation of the “Tunisian example” and democratic track.

