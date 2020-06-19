High-ranking Egypt police may be involved in drug trafficking, report finds

Scores of Egyptian police officers, including high-ranking figures in the Ministry of Interior, are accused of drug trafficking, according to the news website Arabi21.

Clues to the officers’ possible involvement were revealed when three drug trafficking incidents were detected in the Amiriyyah neighbourhood in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Investigators found in one of the suspects’ phones, a list comprising the names of 66 police officers and the money they received regularly in return for protecting the suspects and refraining from arresting them, according to the news site.

Protests erupted in Egypt last year with citizens calling for an end to corruption and greater freedoms.

