Hariri admonishes MBS for giving up his party

June 20, 2020 at 10:55 am
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri holds a press conference over the ongoing protests against the government in Beirut, Lebanon on 18 October 2019. [LEBANESE PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri holds a press conference over the ongoing protests against the government in Beirut, Lebanon on 18 October 2019. [LEBANESE PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri has recently met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and admonished him for giving up his party, The New Khalij revealed on Friday.

Informed sources reported by the news website stated that Al-Hariri met Bin Salman after completing one of the recent external tours, and before returning to Lebanon.

This meeting, according to the sources, came a very long time after the previous meeting that brought the two officials together.

“Al-Hariri admonished Bin Salman due to giving up his political party,” the sources claimed, noting that Al-Hariri told Bin Salman that: “He paid a high price for his relationship with the kingdom and he did his best to maintain the successes achieved by his late father.”

Where is Hariri? Saudi Arabia, Lebanon – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

The sources also disclosed: “A long discussion took place between them regarding what Al-Hariri can do in a country dominated by Hezbollah.”

According to the sources, Bin Salman told Al-Hariri that the kingdom supported Lebanon, but that: “Lebanon largely stood against the Saudi policies in the Arab and international arenas.”

Lebanon is currently suffering from the worst economic crisis since the end of the civil war (1975-1990), which lead to popular protests starting on 17 October, 2019, that ousted Al-Hariri and resulted in Hassan Diab as prime minister.

