Egypt’s Sisi sacks top judge

June 26, 2020 at 3:49 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt on 2 June 2018 [ Egyptian President Office/Apaimages]
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday sacked a senior judge from his post as deputy head of the State Lawsuits Authority, which represents the interests of the state in various areas.

The decision to oust Mohamed Sabri Ahmed Taqseerah was revealed in the official gazette.

Last March, Al-Sisi issued a decree referring another senior judge, Deputy Head of State Council Essam-Eddin Kahilah, to retirement based on a ruling by the council’s disciplinary board.

A controversial law issued in 2017 grants Al-Sisi significant powers in appointing top judges.

Al-Sisi became president in 2014 after he led a military coup a year earlier ousting the country’s first democratically-elected, civilian president, the late Mohamed Morsi.

