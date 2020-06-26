Hamas military wing vows to make Israel ‘regret’ annexation move

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has said that it regards Israel’s annexation plan as a “declaration of war” and it will make the occupation state “regret” the move.

A spokesman for Izz al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement commemorating the June 2006 cross-border raid in which Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was captured that, “The enemy is preparing to announce the largest public robbery project for decades.”

God-willing, Israel will be made to regret this sinful decision, the so-called annexation of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, explained Abu Ubaida.

“We are here to confirm that the resistance project is to defeat and expel the occupation from every inch of historic Palestine. Those who do evil will come to an early end. The resistance in this war will be the honest and loyal guardian in defence of the Palestinians, their land and their sanctities.”

The spokesman added that, “In the face of this proposed criminal decision and occupation, we won’t spend a lot of time talking, but we address the enemy and those who support it in a clear-cut manner.”

Following Shalit’s capture, the Palestinians eventually agreed a prisoner swap with the Israeli occupation authorities in 2011 which saw 1,027 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for the soldier.