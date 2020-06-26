PalExpo goes online for its return next week

The Palestine Expo will be going online to welcome guests at its third event on 4-5 July.

After a successful event at the Olympia London last year, 2020’s PalExpo will have leading specialists in the entertainment, academic and political arena.

Discussions will include those covering the topics of annexation, 1948 Palestinians, Black Lives Matter and refugees. Diana Buttu who served as a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiations team from 2000-2005,Daniel Levy, who served as an adviser to the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Ehud Barak and renowned historian Professors Ilan Pappe, will be among those joining the panels during the two-day event.

Visitors can also take a tour of Al-Aqsa Mosque with reports from Palestinian living on the ground.

Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset Yousef Jabareen and Sami Abu Shehadeh will also take part along with the former General Secretary of the Palestinian National Democratic Assembly (NDA) Awad Abdel Fattah. While former UNRWA chief Karen Abu Zayd, prominent journalist Gideon Levy from Haaretz and media expert Wadha Khanfar, former director of Al Jazeera are all expected to partake in the event.

PalExpo will be available on all the social media platforms that can be accessed from its website and will be streamed on several television channels across the Middle East and the UK.

The talks will be interspersed with cookery classes, dabkeh and traditional music events.