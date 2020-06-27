Tzipi Livni: Annexation of West Bank a ‘historic mistake’

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni asserted on Friday that Israeli annexation of large parts of the occupied West Bank is a “huge historic mistake”, CNN reported.

Several days ago, Livni told The Washington Post that: “Israel is about to make one of the most fateful decisions in its modern history — a decision that will have a profound impact on its future as a Jewish democratic state and on the prospect for peace.”

She added: “The Israeli cabinet is on the verge of unilaterally annexing territories in the West Bank.”

“This is not a technical issue. It is a question that has a direct bearing on the very nature of the state of Israel — its identity, its values and its future.”

READ: Over 1,000 lawmakers sign letter opposing Israel’s annexation plan

Livni expressed her belief in the peaceful and secure coexistence with the Palestinians, stressing that the annexation would undermine this.

“It is not a huge mistake for Israel alone, but for the Palestinians, too.”