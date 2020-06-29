Portuguese / Spanish / English

Arab Parliament ratifies ‘unified strategy’ against Turkey, Iran

June 29, 2020 at 11:21 am | Published in: Arab League, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, Turkey
The Arab League’s fourth Economic and Social Development Summit held on 20 January, 2019 in Beirut, Lebanon [Jihad Muhammad Behlok/Anadolu Agency]
 June 29, 2020 at 11:21 am

The Arab Parliament of the Arab League yesterday approved a “unified strategy” against both Turkey and Iran, local media has reported.

The statement made by the parliament came in the wake of a virtual meeting led by the parliament’s chairman, Mishaal Bin Fahm Al-Salami.

“The parliament’s unified strategy aims at stopping the Iranian and Turkish interference in the internal affairs of the Arab states,” the statement said, describing the two countries’ policies as “threatening security and stability in the Arab region.”

The Arab strategy was reported to have demanded the United Nations Security Council’s support “to stop Iran’s interference in Arab states’ internal affairs” and “to impose an arms embargo against Yemen’s Houthi group.”

The parliament also called on the council “to pressure Turkey to respect the Arab states’ sovereignty and legal systems, and to stop all its interference” which “threatens security, peace, and stability in the Arab region.”

