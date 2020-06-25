Arab countries reject provisions of Arab League’s resolution on Libya

Libya has expressed reservations at the eighth item of the Arab League’s resolution.

The eighth clause of the League’s decision states “welcoming the Cairo Declaration on Libya, issued on 6/6/2020, which suggests that the solution in Libya must be based on the Libyan Political Agreement (2015), the relevant Security Council resolutions, the outputs of the Berlin Conference (19 January), and previous international summits and efforts to solve the Libyan crisis.”

The Libyan authorities said that “any party that wants to play the mediation role must be at the same distance from all other parties.”

Libya’s internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) recently made advances against the forces of renegade General Khalifa Haftar who had launched an operation to gain control of the capital, Tripoli, last year.

Following Haftar’s losses, Haftar’s ally Egypt proposed a ceasefire and a longer-term peace plan. This was rejected by the GNA.

