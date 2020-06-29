Palestinian factions in Gaza unite in face of Israel annexation plans

The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR] The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’ on June 28 2020 [MOHAMMED ASAD/MIDDLE EAST MONITOR]

The national and Islamic forces and factions in Gaza reached an agreement yesterday on a document outlining a unified national plan of action to confront the US’ ‘deal of the century’.

The plan consists of activating comprehensive resistance to face the liquidation plans, calling on the people to take part in a day of anger on 1 July and a huge activity with the participation of all factions in Gaza.

The factions confirmed, during a statement issued at the end of the national meeting entitled “Unified against the decision of annexation and the deal of the century”, the continued implementation and the immediate application of the decisions of the PNC and PCC to withdraw recognition of the occupation and withdrawal from the Oslo Accords, including its security, political and economic obligations and all that ensued from it.

The factions’ statement called for an urgent meeting to agree on a unified decision to stop the annexation decision and launch a national campaign to confront the plans and the ‘deal of the century’. This campaign can result in the formation of protection and response committees.

The statement called for the need to form a specialised media committee to supervise a huge media campaign, and the formation of a legal committee to prepare a comprehensive legal case to condemn the occupation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley from 1 July. Palestinians believe the area will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.