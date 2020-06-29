Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey opens first ‘Chocolate Park’ on former rubbish dump

June 29, 2020 at 1:44 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkey's first "Chocolate Park" has opened its doors to visitors in the northern Turkish province of Ordu, on the Black Sea coast [Dr. Mehmet Hilmi Güler/Twitter]
Turkey’s first “Chocolate Park” has opened its doors to visitors in the northern Turkish province of Ordu, on the Black Sea coast, the province’s press office reported.

The amusement park includes vending machines, observation platforms, a playground, a yacht pier, a light show and a chocolate research and development centre.

Visitors will have the opportunity to propose their own flavours of chocolate and make some of their favourites.

Turkey is the world’s leading hazelnut producer and the crop brings in a significant income to the country, Mayor Mehmet Hilmi Güler said.

“That’s why the metropolitan municipality of the city has started the production of hazelnut chocolate in our Chocolate Workshop and the sale of it in the Chocolate Cafe which is set up inside Chocolate Park,” he said.

“We are starting a new movement,” Güler added.

The Chocolate Park, built over an area of 60,000 square metres, is the first of its kind in Turkey and was converted from a garbage field in support of Turkey’s Zero Waste Project.

