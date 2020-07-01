Jewish settlers protest West Bank annexation plan

Nearly 1,000 Jewish settlers took to a hilltop on the outskirts of the illegal Gush Etzion settlements in the occupied West Bank to voice their rejection of Israel’s annexation plan in line with US President Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’.

The rally was held in cooperation with the Nachala Settlement Movement. “We are against the establishing a Palestinian state,” director of the movement Daniela Weiss told Arutz Sheva. Demonstrators claimed the map issued by Trump’s ‘deal of the century‘ leaves Palestinians with 70 per cent of the occupied West Bank, vowing to build more settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 1 July as the day to start annexing the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Palestinians believe the plan will see the occupation state illegally seizing 30 per cent of the West Bank. They have said they are no longer bound by treaties agreed with Israel if annexation goes ahead.

