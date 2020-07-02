Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey, Iran, Russia: Israel strikes in Syria are destabilising

July 2, 2020 at 1:28 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey
People inspecting damaged buildings following a reportedly Israeli air strike on the Syrian village of Beit Saber, southwest of the capital Damascus on 20 November, 2019 [SANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel’s military attacks in Syria violate the country’s sovereignty and spark tensions in the region, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said in a joint statement following the online Astana summit yesterday.

According to the statement, the three presidents reaffirmed the necessity to respect universally recognised international legal decisions.

OPINION: Has Idlib killed the Syria peace talks?

In the joint declaration following a closed meeting, the three said they “consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and intensifying the tension in the region,” according to Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communication.

The three also rejected US recognition of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli, saying the March 2019 decision was a grave violation of international law and threatens regional peace and security.

Yesterday’s Astana Summit is the first since September in which the three powers, as the guarantors for peace talks in Syria, discussed developments and gathered to find a concrete solution in Syria, where the conflict has entered its tenth year.

OPINION: Are the Idlib civil war and HTS domination the end of the Syrian revolution?

