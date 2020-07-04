The Palestine Expo will be going online to welcome guests at its third event on 4-5 July.

After a successful event at the Olympia London last year, 2020’s PalExpo will have leading specialists in the entertainment, academic and political arena.

Over the 2 day virtual conference, guests will include: Jeremy Corbyn, the former Leader of the Labour Party; Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset Yousef Jabareen and Sami Abu Shehadeh; the former General Secretary of the Palestinian National Democratic Assembly (NDA) Awad Abdel Fattah. While former UNRWA chief Karen Abu Zayd, prominent journalist Gideon Levy from Haaretz and media expert Wadah Khanfar, former director of Al Jazeera are all expected to partake in the event.

