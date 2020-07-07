Kuwait oil company denies hiring Jordanians

State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said in a statement that it has no plans to offer jobs to Jordanians in the oil sector.

“There is no previous or later cooperation to date to provide job opportunities for Jordanians with a university diploma, college diploma or high school diploma,” the statement read.

It added that employment opportunities in the corporation and its subsidiaries are announced on the KPC’s website and in local newspapers in Kuwait, stressing the corporation’s commitment to hiring local staff instead of expatriate workers.

According to the statement, the decision to stop hiring expats in the oil sector is in line with Kuwait’s national policy and the firm’s belief in relying on young Kuwaitis who are the best to advance the country’s oil sector.

