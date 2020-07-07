Turkey rescues 65 asylum seekers off west coast

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued a total of 65 asylum seekers in three boats in the Aegean Sea, security sources announced late yesterday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The sources said the Greek coastguard pushed two life rafts carrying 36 people back towards the coast of Karaburun district in Turkey’s Izmir province.

They added that the Greek coastguard did the same thing to a rubber boat carrying 29 people off the coast of Aslan Burnu in Izmir.

All of the asylum seekers were transferred to the provincial immigration authority.

