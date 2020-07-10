UAE-backed forces accuse Yemen government of 'ignorance'

UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen’s province of Hadhramaut yesterday warned the Yemeni government against “marginalising us in any consultations over a solution to the situation in Yemen.”

In an official statement, the STC stressed on its “support for Yemen’s legitimate government led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi,” noting that it is an “independent council.”

The statement demanded the next prime minister be elected from the province governed by the STC, adding that their people must have “compatible rights as an independent region”. It also called on the government to “involve us in the national dialogue.”

Over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has been sponsoring negotiations between the Yemeni government and the STC, in an effort to reach a peace agreement as armed confrontations between the Saudi-backed troops and UAE-backed forces are escalating.

Yemen official: We ask the UAE to take its hands off our oil, gas and ports

The Saudi-backed Yemen government accuses the UAE of supporting the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) to serve its interests in Yemen. Abu Dhabi denies this claim.

On 25 April, the STC announced self-rule in the south of the country. While UAE-backed forces have staged a “coup” in the Socotra Archipelago, government officials have said.