Report: UAE repelled over 100,000 cyber-attacks in June

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said yesterday that the National Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT) repelled more than 100,000 cyber-attacks against the Federal Government’s entities in June.

TRA said in its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the UAE’s Federal Government for the month of June 2020 that 73 per cent of the cyber-attacks were malware, 15 per cent were vulnerabilities and 12 per cent phishing attacks.

The cyber security teams have also handled more than 407 cyber incidents.

Over 80 per cent of organisations in the UAE reported at least one cyber-attack in 2019, a survey of 150 senior IT executives in the country found in May.

