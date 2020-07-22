Egypt: lawyer warns of visa fraud targeting Syrians 

An Egyptian lawyer has warned that Syrians wishing to travel to Egypt face visa fraud committed by fraudulent companies posing as travel agencies.

Youssef Al-Mataani, who specialises in Syrian affairs, said in a video clip on Facebook that some of these companies offer Syrians wishing to enter Egypt a one month entry visa for $500.

He explained that the companies are active in Hurghada on the Red Sea, Marsa Matrouh and some of the Suez Canal cities in Egypt and use social media to identify their victims. They claim that they can facilitate entry to Egypt on a one-month entry visa provided that the passengers’ passports are handed over to the companies on arrival at the airport.

The lawyer pointed out that these kind of companies seek to steal from desperate people. Legal measures are, he added, being taken against them.

