Saudi King Salman chairs cabinet meeting from hospital

July 22, 2020 at 5:53 pm | Published in: Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Videos & Photo Stories
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chaired a cabinet meeting from hospital after he was admitted for treatment on Monday in the capital Riyadh. Reports indicate the 84-year-old monarch is now in stable condition.

The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and close US ally since 2015, was undergoing medical checks, state media on Monday cited a Royal Court statement as saying without further details.

Saudi Arabian state media said the King was admitted with an inflammation of the gall bladder.

