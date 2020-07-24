Portuguese / Spanish / English

US-backed Kurdish forces torture Syria man to death, rights group says

Syrian Athab Aziz Saleh Al-Shlash was tortured to death at the hands of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria
A young man was tortured to death at the hands of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir Ez-Zor, to the east of Syria, after he was held ransom for ten months, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) reported citing local sources.

The Kurdish-dominated SDF abducted Athab Aziz Saleh Al-Shlash, 26, in 2019 and demanded a ransom from his family for his release, but his family failed to pay.

“Since then, he has been classified as forcibly disappeared, with the SDF denying his arrest and preventing anyone, even a lawyer, from visiting him,” according to the SNHR.

Earlier this week, his body was returned to his family bearing signs of torture.

SNHR puts the number of Syrians who are detained or forcibly disappeared by the SDF at 3,378.

